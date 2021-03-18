SMA, GRID Alternatives Partner to Expand Equitable Renewable Access

SMA America, a company that specializes in photovoltaic system technology, says the company is now a national equipment supplier for GRID Alternatives, the nation’s largest nonprofit solar installer.

The partnership will build on the organizations’ mutual goals to extend access to clean energy technologies in communities across the U.S. SMA will do in-kind equipment donations as well as provide training to installers. The organizations plan to work together into the future to improve access to renewable energy for low-income communities and communities of color.

“The equipment donations help accelerate the transition to clean energy in the U.S. and internationally,” says Charles Ellis, vice president of sales at SMA America. “This will drive financial and environmental benefits in communities that need it most.”

The mission of GRID Alternatives is to build community-powered solutions to advance economic and environmental justice through renewable energy. SMA’s support will help GRID Alternatives meet its 2021 goal of bringing over 10 MW of clean energy to low-income communities and communities of color while training 1,000 individuals in solar installation. SMA America will also dedicate Solar Academy training resources to make sure installers are fully informed about how best to use the solutions.

