SMA Solar Technology Sets Sights on U.S. Expansion

SMA Solar Technology expects to expand its manufacturing into the U.S., with a projected production start of 2025.

SMA is currently working with potential partners to evaluate the most strategic manufacturing location and approach. The company says it is planning for 3.5 GW of capacity per year at the new site, with the potential to expand.

“With this step we will significantly strengthen our market share in the U.S. and set the course for SMA’s future growth,” says SMA CEO Jürgen Reinert. “The global demand for climate-friendly solar solutions and the urgent need for more energy efficiency continues to increase. This is reflected in our order books, and with our broad portfolio of solutions we are ideally positioned to benefit from this decision.”

“This strategic decision will energize SMA’s growth and supply solutions to a market seeking domestically sourced products,” says Jeppe Johansen, managing director of SMA America. “We applaud the Biden Administration working in collaboration with the Department of Energy and the IRS for their bold policies to stimulate clean energy manufacturing in the U.S. The potential for our market is vast and local manufacturing is one strategic piece of our growth trajectory.”

SMA’s expected manufacturing expansion coincides with the construction of the company’s GW factory, allowing it to double its Germany production capacity in Germany to 40 GW per year.

U.S. site selection is anticipated in the first half of next year.