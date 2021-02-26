SMT Energy, GSRP Partner to Develop Renewable Assets

SMT Energy LLC (SMT), a renewable energy developer focused on community solar and standalone energy storage facilities, and Goldman Sachs Renewable Power LLC (GSRP) have entered into a strategic partnership to develop renewable energy assets in the U.S. Initially, GSRP is acquiring 55 MW of community solar facilities located in upstate New York from SMT.

“I am extremely proud of our team for developing such a strong portfolio of projects in just over one year,” says John Switzer, co-founder of SMT. “These projects are primed to deliver strong, non-correlated returns for investors as well as meaningful benefits for local communities including clean power, high-quality jobs and substantial tax revenues.”

The upstate New York community solar facilities encompass nine separate projects and will be operational in 2022.