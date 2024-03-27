SnapNrack, CertainTeed Collaborate on Warranties for Residential Solar Installs

SnapNrack and CertainTeed are partnering in an effort to provide more assurance during residential panel installs by offering complimentary warranties with certain product purchase and work.

The collaboration says it has introduced a panel and mounting option to market that does not void the asphalt shingle limited warranty against manufacturing defects. Under the partnership, a solar system installed with CertainTeed asphalt shingles, SnapNrack and CertainTeed Solstice Panels will qualify for CertainTeed’s Umbrella Coverage, provided the installation is performed by a credentialed contractor.

“One of the most common questions people ask when deciding to go solar is, ‘Will this void my roof warranty?’” says SnapNrack’s Andrew Wickham.

“With this new program from CertainTeed, homeowners can confidently know that the answer to that question is a resounding ‘No’ when their system is installed with SnapNrack mounting hardware.”