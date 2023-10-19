SOAR Energy Debuts SolarScan Home Energy Assessment Tool

SOAR Energy has introduced SolarScan, a home energy assessment tool for solar contractors to analyze properties and receive a curated report on potential savings and power generation.

Utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning and satellite imagery, SolarScan offers a new way to calculate vital decision-making factors by simply entering in a home address. In under five seconds, the curated report provides an in-depth look at how energy-efficient a home is, including how much sunlight a home’s roof receives annually, monthly electric bills based on number of occupants and potential electronic vehicle usage, predictions of these cost savings over the course of 25 years, average costs of electricity in the specific town of the address, and more.

The reports also provide targeted energy-efficient suggestions and their predicted cost benefits, such as installing Energy Star appliances, a smart thermostat, and using blown-in insulation in the attic. Homeowners looking to make the switch and solar contractors looking for the next target neighborhoods will benefit from the tool, the company says.

“It bridges the gap for solar companies seeking out their next target markets, as traditional approaches have proven to be no longer effective,” comments Cory Decker, CTO of SOAR Energy.