SOL Components Provides Fixed-Tilt Racking System for California PV Project

SOL Components, a producer of cost-effective designs for solar module mounting systems, has completed construction of its Ground Fixed Tilt (GFT) mounting system in support of a 213 MW DC solar PV project near Herald, Calif.

SOL Components’ roll-formed steel components support more than 500,000 solar panels at the site, which is one of the largest ground-mounted fixed-tilt solar PV projects in the western U.S. The project utilizes solar PV to replace electricity capacity previously provided by a nuclear power plant that ceased operation in 1989.

SOL Components says it was selected to support the project because of its expertise with utility-scale solar projects, and the benefits and advantages of their end-to-end PV structural systems. SOL Components’ light gauge roll-formed steel piles and racking components reduce overall steel weight while providing optimum structural integrity – which greatly reduced the developer’s racking costs.

“SOL Components continues to grow rapidly and take market share in the utility-scale PV racking space, and this 213 MW project is a perfect example where our cost-optimized GFT solution and superior support services enable success for our customers,” says Mike Fraenkel, president and general manager of SOL Components. “Not every racking provider can meet the challenging terrain, tightly coordinated material delivery and site support requirements this project required – it’s what we do best.”

The site was developed on steep, undulating terrain necessitating a system with the flexibility to adapt to varying site constraints. SOL Components says it was able to deliver a racking system that not only easily adapted to variable slope but also provided flexibility in dealing with unforeseen site challenges.