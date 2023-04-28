Sol Systems Picks Up Large Solar Development Portfolio in Illinois

Sol Systems has acquired a 157 MW DC solar development portfolio near Peoria, Ill., from Illinois-based Trajectory Energy Partners.

The company acquired the portfolio as part of its expanding Infrastructure + Impact business and is now developing more than 700 MW of solar across Illinois.

Sol Systems will construct, own and operate the projects, which will generate enough clean electricity to power over 21,000 homes annually.

“This acquisition aligns with Sol Systems’ goal to expand our footprint across the Midwest,” says Mak Nagle, chief development officer for Sol Systems. “We’re proud to work with the Trajectory team, who is similarly focused on community engagement and excellence in solar development.”

“Trajectory works diligently to develop solar projects that deliver clean energy, union jobs, and economic benefits to their host communities,” adds Josh Bushinsky, partner at Trajectory. “Our partnership matches Trajectory’s high-quality development and extensive community engagement with Sol Systems’ operational expertise and commitment to positive impact. We share a goal of bringing the benefits of solar to communities across Illinois.”