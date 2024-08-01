Sol Systems Selects Projects in Illinois Power Agency’s REC Procurement Process

Sol Systems has selected three solar projects, Bunker, Blackberry and Cornwell, under the Illinois Power Agency (IPA)’s Indexed REC procurement process.

These projects, totaling 123.4 MW, will deliver 240,000 Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) annually to Ameren Illinois Company, Commonwealth Edison and another local utility.

The IPA’s Indexed REC procurement program, stemming from the Illinois Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, promotes the location of projects in Energy Transition Community Grant Areas. These areas are targeted for economic development to support communities impacted by the closure or reduced operation of fossil fuel plants, as identified by the state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“Sol Systems is proud of its extensive experience to date with over 25 solar projects under development or in operation in Illinois, serving customers such as Toyota Boshoku America and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign,” says Sol Systems’ Mark Brill.

“Additionally, Sol Systems has actively participated in the Illinois Power Agency’s Illinois Shines Program, previously the Adjustable Block Program, which is a part of the Illinois Power Agency’s initiatives to promote renewable energy. The new Bunker, Blackberry and Cornwell projects build on that experience, furthering our commitment to accelerating America’s clean energy future and investing in local communities.”