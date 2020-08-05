SolAmerica, Safari Energy Complete Solar Project Portfolio

SolAmerica Energy and Safari Energy have successfully completed development, construction and commissioning of 13 solar projects in Georgia totaling 43 MW of generation capacity. SolAmerica developed, engineered and constructed the projects, and Safari Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of PPL Corp., will be their long-term owner and operator.

Landowners, neighbors and local governments in 11 counties worked in collaboration with SolAmerica and Safari Energy to bring these projects to completion, securing low-cost clean energy for ratepayers, spurring economic development and increasing the tax base.

“Throughout the development and construction process, our team worked efficiently and tirelessly to surmount any hurdles we encountered to successfully develop and construct this portfolio,” says R. Stanley Allen, CEO of SolAmerica Energy.

“Along the way, Safari Energy proved to be a strong partner committed to the completion and operation of high-quality renewable energy projects. We look forward to working with Safari again to develop even more solar projects in Georgia,” adds Allen.

The 13 solar projects in this portfolio will provide energy directly to Georgia Power through long-term power purchase agreements under Georgia Power’s Renewable Energy Development Initiative.