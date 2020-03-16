SolAmerica to Form Equity Joint Venture with Osaka Gas

Osaka Gas USA (OGUSA), a subsidiary of Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., has agreed to invest in SolAmerica Energy, a U.S. distributed solar energy project developer and EPC provider.

This joint venture marks OGUSA’s first investment in the U.S. renewable energy space and will expand OGUSA’s power portfolio in North America. SolAmerica Energy will use OGUSA’s investment to grow its business in both new and existing markets. The focus of this growth will include solar+storage, community solar, and commercial and industrial behind-the-meter solar projects in response to growing customer demands.

“OGUSA is really excited about this strategic partnership with SolAmerica Energy,” says Tetsushi Ikuta, president of OGUSA.

“We believe it will be a meaningful step for us towards our goals in the U.S. renewable sector. OGUSA will continue our deep commitment to the U.S. power industry in parallel with our natural gas generating business,” he adds.