Solar Alliance Completes 1 MW Installation for Kentucky Utilities

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. has completed construction on a 1 MW project in Kentucky for Louisville Gas and Electric Co. and Kentucky Utilities Co.

The solar system, which consists of Phase 3 and 4 of LG&E and KU’s Solar Share facility in Simpsonville, is now fully operational and producing energy for subscribing customers. Solar Alliance worked with Boyd CAT, a regional Caterpillar dealer, on this and other projects as the two companies expand the portfolio of solar projects on which they are partnering.

A total of eight 500 kW Solar Share sections are planned for the Simpsonville facility, for a total of 4 MW. Construction of each section is completed as each becomes fully subscribed. The utility is currently accepting enrollments for the fifth section, which is now nearly 80% subscribed.

“Watching the site develop and knowing it is a direct result of our customers’ interest and participation has been both exciting and rewarding,” says LG&E and KU vice president of customer services Eileen Saunders. “We developed this program in response to their desire to support local solar generation, and we’re pleased to continue helping all of our customer categories advance their personal and professional sustainability goals.”