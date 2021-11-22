Solar Alliance Contracts for Kentucky Solar Project

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. has signed a contract to build a 500 kW solar system in Kentucky. The contract includes an option for the customer to select Solar Alliance to build an additional 500 kW system at the same location.

“Solar Alliance is proud to be building another large solar project in Kentucky,” says Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “Our experienced team of solar professionals provided a solar system design at competitive pricing that will allow the customer to take advantage of the many benefits of solar energy.”

For contractual reasons, the identity of the customer is not being disclosed at this time.