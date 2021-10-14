Solar Alliance Contracts to Plan and Install Tennessee Solar Project

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. has signed a contract for a 526 kW solar system in Tennessee. Solar Alliance will design, engineer and install the project, which is scheduled to begin construction this month.

The project is targeted for completion by the end of 2021.

“This is one of our largest projects to date and it is indicative of the size of projects we are now focused on as we grow our company and bring the benefits of solar energy to businesses in the U.S. Southeast,” says Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark.

“We have been building a substantial sales pipeline of projects like this as we target larger commercial and utility scale projects,” Clark continues. “The results of this strategy, and investment in these large project opportunities, are now being realized as we continue to execute on this pipeline.”