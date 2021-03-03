Solar Alliance Energy Completes Large-Scale Project at Bridgestone Facility

Solar Alliance Energy Inc., an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations, has completed a 2.4 MW commercial solar project for Bridgestone Americas Inc., a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corp., in South Carolina. This is the largest solar project in the company’s history and was constructed on a confidential basis until it was fully completed and operational.

The project, with a capital cost of $2.7 million, is powered by more than 7,000 solar modules and will generate almost 4 GWh of electricity annually. It will also generate substantial electricity cost savings and the energy produced will be used entirely to offset usage within Bridgestone’s facility.

“Bridgestone has illustrated a clear commitment to reducing their carbon footprint and we were proud to work with them to achieve this goal,” says Myke Clark, CEO of Solar Alliance. “This project showcases the benefits of solar for large manufacturing companies – like Bridgestone – that are committed to renewable energy solutions. As Solar Alliance continues to grow, we are excited to work with companies like Bridgestone so they can realize significant electricity cost savings in addition to the clear environmental benefits. This project is representative of the size and quality of projects we are targeting as we continue to grow our business.”

The $2.7 million capital cost represents the revenue to Solar Alliance and is recognized in the company’s financial statements on a staged basis until completion. Profit margins are in line with the company’s other large-scale solar projects.