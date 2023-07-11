Solar Alliance Inks Deals for Two Tennessee Commercial Projects

Solar Alliance Energy Inc., a solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and industrial solar sector, has signed contracts for the design, engineering and construction of two commercial solar projects for a client in Tennessee.

The first is a ground-mount system with a capacity of 250 kW and a capital cost of $720,000. The second is a ground-mount system with a capacity of 299 kW and a capital cost of $860,000. The two facilities, which will be built at separate locations, are scheduled to begin construction in the third quarter of 2023 and are currently targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2024.

“These projects are the latest for Solar Alliance in Tennessee as we build out our project backlog into 2024,” says CEO Myke Clark. “The demand we are seeing for commercial and industrial solar is intensifying as the financial and environmental benefits of solar are becoming clearer to business owners.”

The two Solar Alliance ventures contribute to a backlog of contracted projects in Tennessee that now totals $6.1 million, including the following previously announced contracts:

A 565 kW commercial solar facility for a manufacturing client: The project, with a $1.47 million capital cost, is scheduled to begin construction in the third quarter of 2023 and is currently targeted for completion by the end of 2023.

An 872 kW solar project announced in February of this year, with a $1.8 million capital cost. Design and engineering on the project began in the second quarter of 2023. Completion is targeted for the end of 2023.

“The economic basis for businesses to make the switch to solar is more compelling than ever and we are increasingly confident in the road ahead,” concludes Clark.