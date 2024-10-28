Solar Alliance Signs Contract for $3.7M Kentucky Project

Solar Alliance Energy has signed a contract it says is worth $3.7 million for the design, engineering and installation of a solar project for an unnamed customer in Kentucky.

The project consists of two sites, both scheduled to begin construction next month: a 553 kW project targeted for completion by the end of the year and a 943 kW project targeted for completion by the end of next March.

“Our strategy of targeting larger revenue projects is generating positive results for Solar Alliance, while lowering operating costs and delivering substantial environmental benefits to our customers,” says Brian Timmons, Solar Alliance Energy CEO.

“We have passed an inflection point and are now delivering larger commercial solar projects on a consistent basis. This project is an outstanding example of the type of project we are now targeting in the U.S. Southeast and reflects the consistent progress we continue to make.”