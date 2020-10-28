Solar Alliance Signs Design Contract for Illinois Solar Project

Solar Alliance Energy Inc., an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations, has signed an agreement to commence design work on a 4.57 MW ground and roof mount solar project at a 10 MW hyperscale data center in Murphysboro, Ill., owned by Green Data Center Real Estate Inc.

The design work for the solar system is being completed in tandem with the final design work for the data center. The capital cost of the solar project is expected to be approximately $4.8 million. The project would be Solar Alliance’s largest to date and is expected to generate margins in the range of the company’s other large-scale solar projects. The final project size and capital cost will be determined as part of the design process.

“This project represents a massive opportunity for Solar Alliance and we are excited to begin the design work on it,” says Myke Clark, CEO of Solar Alliance. “This project is expected to generate significant revenue and contribute to our continued growth. In addition, this project will provide the template for other data center projects seeking to offset their electricity costs through the use of solar. Green Data is pursuing additional data center opportunities and Solar Alliance is well positioned to partner on those opportunities as they are realized.”

The design agreement was signed with S.M. Wilson & Co., the general contractor for the NuYen Enterprise Data Center being developed by Green Data. The company previously signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the predecessor company of Green Data for the design, engineering, procurement and construction management of the Murphysboro data center project. That LOI will be replaced with subsequent agreements, including this design agreement, and a construction agreement.

Photo: An artist’s rendering of the solar installation at the planned Murphysboro data center