Solar Alternatives Finishes PV Array for Swire Energy Services

Solar Alternatives, a provider of commercial solar solutions, has completed a 300 kW solar PV system for Swire Energy Services.

Solar Alternatives collaborated closely with Swire Energy Services to install the system across three buildings. The installation includes 792 Canadian Solar modules, each producing 400 W, and 198 Yotta microinverters. This optimized design maximizes efficiency and productivity, the companies say.

“At Swire Energy Services, we are committed to providing long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders, customers, and community. We aim to lead our industry in sustainable development and, by partnering with Solar Alternatives on this project, this is just one of many steps toward reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2030,” says Mike Perera, director of Swire Energy Services.