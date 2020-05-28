Solar Data Systems Enters Partnership with iPLON India

Solar Data Systems Inc., an official provider of Solar-Log hardware-agnostic energy monitoring and management, has partnered with iPLON India, a company that specializes in solar monitoring systems.

As part of this partnership, Solar Data Systems can offer iPLON’s solar PV monitoring systems, controllers and total life cycle management solutions in the U.S. for the large-scale and utility segments.

iPLON’s latest technology is a smart data controller for systems with solar PV and diesel generators. The PV-DG Hybrid is a management setup that maximizes the use of solar by controlling the inverters without compromising the efficiency of the diesel generator. This solution is most often used for industrial and commercial rooftop arrays and can be used with up to 10 diesel generators.

“The cooperation with iPLON India takes Solar Data Systems from kW to GW,” says Silvia Blumenschein, general manager and CEO of Solar Data Systems.

“For over 10 years we have been able to support the residential and commercial market segments with Solar-Log’s leading technology, and now we can serve the large-scale market with iPLON’s solutions,” she adds.

Solar Data Systems offers products and services that encompass monitoring, troubleshooting, controlling and managing solar PV plants. The supplied products and services support industry professionals in maximizing solar power generation and growing solar O&M businesses. Monitoring as a Service solutions increase solar power, business and earnings.

Photo: Solar Data Systems offers technical support and proactive services to its subscribers