Solar FlexRack Celebrates 10 Years of Solar Projects

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals and a provider of photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, says the company is celebrating 10 years of solar projects successfully installed with the company’s solar tracker and mounting solutions.

In December 2009, Solar FlexRack installed its first fixed-tilt racking solution and since then has reached a solar tracker and racking install product footprint of over 2.5 GW across 40 states and five countries. The company has over 100 MW installed in the Georgia REDI program and over 200 solar tracker installations completed or in construction across North America.

“We’ve overcome a lot of challenges in the past 10 years by partnering with our customers and listening to their needs. We created products and services to give them a competitive edge in the solar market,” says Ken Mack, CEO of Solar FlexRack.

“Our commitment to our clients, and the reputation we have earned because of it, have been the cornerstone of our business. We’d like to commemorate this milestone by thanking our customers and committing to another 10 years of partnering together for their success,” he adds.

The company supplied its first solar racking solution with original racking technology that offered the optimal combination of steel and aluminum to produce the lightest possible rack while maintaining maximum strength. In the last four years, Solar FlexRack has expanded its product offering with value-engineered product designs that include a series of solar tracker models, and a scope of foundation solutions from pre-cast and cast-in-place (CIP) ballasts to ground screws.

The diverse selection of racking products provides EPCs and utility and commercial installers with more choices to precisely meet their system requirements. The company has earned a reputation for delivering reliability not only in its solar tracker and racking products but through its engineering and project services that can reduce project risks and costs.

Last year Solar FlexRack made significant changes to its supply chain resulting in meaningful cost-efficiencies that they were then able to pass on to customers. The company has focused on scaling their business to better serve the utility-scale market. Solar FlexRack supplied over 500 MW of solar tracking and mounting products in the last year including a 105 MW project in North Carolina, a 50 MW project in Connecticut and a 28 MW landfill solar project in New Jersey.