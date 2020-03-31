Solar FlexRack Installs 200th Solar Tracker

Solar FlexRack, a company that specializes in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, has reached 200 solar tracker installations either completed or in construction of its TDP 2.0 model.

The company currently has solar tracker projects in 18 states, working closely with leading solar developers and engineering, procurement and construction firms.

Solar FlexRack’s average selling price of solar trackers fell in 2019 due to supply chain shifts and a restructuring of its internal processes. The footprint of their tracker technology gained in size as projects delivered proven field performance.

“According to GTM Research, North American solar tracker installations are expected to more than double from now to 2024. Solar FlexRack is prepared to meet that demand with a selection of solar tracker solutions to meet project requirements, an experienced engineering team and a competitive pricing model,” says Steve Daniel, executive vice president of Solar FlexRack.

Building on their turnkey offering of full design, installation and commissioning services, including their solar tracking and mounting products, Solar FlexRack is expanding its tracker business into the large-scale solar market, notes the company.

Photo: A Solar FlexRack solar array