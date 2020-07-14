Solar FlexRack Supplies Primergy Solar Projects with Tracker Solution

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals and provider of photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, has supplied Primergy Solar with its TDP and TDP 2.0 Solar Trackers for 14 projects, all of which will supply energy to schools in Illinois.

Located in the north and central sections of Illinois, the projects together total over 8 MW.

“Primergy Solar has a solid team of experienced solar industry veterans and is building high-performance solar projects that will deliver lower-cost clean energy reliably to these schools for decades. School solar programs are a win-win for the schools and their communities,” says Steve Daniel, executive vice president of Solar FlexRack.

The ground-mount solar systems range from 118 kW to 2 MW and are installed with native prairie grasses and pollinator gardens, which are important assets for both supporting a healthy ecosystem and benefitting local agriculture.

Primergy Solar is working with the Illinois schools powered by these projects to develop a curriculum that helps students learn more about renewable power generation and sustainability and integrates monitoring of the pollinator gardens and solar systems, as well as information about how solar generation works.

Primergy Solar has extensive knowledge in working with schools and are poised to expand their portfolio to support midwestern educational facilities through their local partner – engineering, procurement and construction company Clean Energy Design Group (CEDG).

Based in Springfield, Ill., CEDG partnered with Primergy Solar on the construction of these 14 projects and also manages their operations and maintenance. CEDG additionally worked closely with Primergy Solar in the selection of tracker technology for the projects, to ensure the optimal delivery of energy yield.

Photo: Solar FlexRack TDP 2 Trackers installed at the Fulton County Project, a solar project from Primergy’s Illinois portfolio