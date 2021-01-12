Solar FlexRack Supplies Tracker Solution to Connecticut Solar Projects

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals that specializes in photovoltaic (PV) mounting and solar tracker solutions, has supplied its TDP 2.0 Solar Trackers for a portfolio of distributed generation solar projects located in Connecticut.

Part of Solar FlexRack’s tracker growth phase into the northeastern region of the U.S., the solar projects are being developed by TRITEC Americas, a developer, financier and asset manager of commercial and industrial solar PV and ESS systems. TRITEC engaged Swinerton Renewable Energy to provide design, procurement and construction management on the portfolio and will contract with SOLV Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Swinerton Renewables, to provide O&M services on the portfolio. The first of several projects in the portfolio under construction is a 1.2 MW system located near Putnam, Conn.

“We’re excited to work with SOLV Construction Management Services to support Swinerton’s new services group,” says Steve Daniel, executive vice president of Solar FlexRack. “Project efficiencies are a critical part of our work so it’s great to partner with folks who share that passion.”

These distributed generation solar projects are a small footprint and are ideal for supplying low-cost energy to the local community in Connecticut. Solar FlexRack notes its single-axis tracker system easily fits into smaller parcels and allows an increased reduction of carbon emissions into the environment, along with helping the state meet its portfolio standard of 48% renewable energy by 2030.

Power from the portfolio, including the Putnam solar project, is being purchased by the Bristol, Conn., through a long-term power purchase agreement. The systems will generate over 7,950,000 kWh of renewable energy in the first full year of operation for the residents of the city.

Photo: Solar FlexRack’s TDP 2.0 Solar Tracker