Solar Integrated Roofing Adds Milholland Electric to its Portfolio

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (SIRC), an integrated solar and roofing installation company, says it has closed the acquisition of Milholland Electric Inc. The company is now on a +$25 million run-rate in revenues.

“We have been very busy executing on a number of items according to our business plan. One of the major items on our plan was to close the Milholland acquisition,” says David Massey, CEO of SIRC. “I can’t stress the importance of not only closing this acquisition but of having Brian Milholland be a part of this company as an important leader of our team. ”

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. is a company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of companies to build a footprint nationally.

“While this integration process takes shape, we will continue to look for acquisitions that are accretive to our bottom and top lines. We are building something here. Something bigger than any one person. We are building a company that we can all be proud of, especially our shareholders,” adds Massey.

Photo: A Milholland Electric Inc. solar installation