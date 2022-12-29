Solar Landscape Energizes First Community Project for Endurance Real Estate

Solar Landscape, a community solar company, has energized the first of 46 community solar projects approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) in Year 2 of the Community Solar Energy Pilot Program. The active Delran community solar site, which will generate over 800,000 kWh of energy in the first year, was approved for construction by NJBPU just over a year ago.

New Jersey’s first active Year 2 community solar project is part of a portfolio of three installations hosted by Endurance Real Estate Group LLC. The Endurance projects will provide solar energy at a discount to over 600 local homes and apartments without the need for solar panels on residential properties.

“Endurance is leading the way on ESG initiatives, demonstrating our commitment to sustainability through renewable energy projects like this community solar site on our Delran facility, and two similar projects on our properties in Mount Laurel,” says Al Corr, senior vice president and principal at Endurance Real Estate Group. “By expanding access to renewable energy for nearby residents – especially lower-income families – we are proud to serve as a good corporate neighbor and add even more value in the communities where we do business.”

New Jerseyans in 16 counties can subscribe to receive lower-cost energy from Solar Landscape’s 54 community solar projects that have been built or are under construction. Once all are energized, they’ll power over 15,200 homes.

“We are excited to welcome more residents to community solar, especially those in disadvantaged communities who can power their homes with solar energy for the first time,” states Shaun Keegan, Solar Landscape’s CEO. “In partnership with commercial real estate leaders like Endurance Real Estate Group, we provide cost-saving solar power and lower carbon emissions, while helping companies achieve their ESG goals. Community solar is one of New Jersey’s most shovel-ready clean energy programs. One year after this project was approved, it’s providing valuable benefits to residents, and many more projects will be energized soon.”

Endurance’s three projects will generate 2.82 MW of renewable energy. In its first year the company’s portfolio is projected to generate over 3.4 million kWh of energy for residents.

“It’s exciting to see more community solar projects here in South Jersey. Thanks to initiatives like this new Delran project, residents of Burlington and Camden Counties who thought they could never access solar can have it at a discount from their electric usage rate,” adds Randi Orlow, the solar chair of Tri-County Sustainability Alliance, a regional Sustainable Jersey hub serving Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties. “We are watching our region’s clean energy transition in real time: in December, the Logan Generating Plant was demolished and today we’re bringing solar energy online. We look forward to even more community solar activations in the area soon.”