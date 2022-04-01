Solar Landscape Finishes Last of Eight N.J. Community Solar Installations

Solar Landscape has energized its eighth and final community solar project of New Jersey Clean Energy Program’s Community Solar Energy Pilot Program Year One. The final installation – at World Harvest Church in Pennsauken, N.J. – rounds out the company’s nearly 20 MW portfolio.

As part of the pilot program, which is administrated by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU), more than half of the energy generated must go to low- to moderate-income households.

“This is a milestone for New Jersey’s progress in community solar,” states Solar Landscape CEO Shaun Keegan. “Together with our partners across the state, we are bringing affordable solar energy to thousands of people who thought they could never get it, either because they don’t own their home, they live in a place where solar panels aren’t an option or because they lack the financial resources to install them. On behalf of Solar Landscape’s 100-plus employees, we look forward to bringing affordable solar energy to thousands more soon.”

Solar Landscape has begun construction on some of the 46 projects for Year Two of the program. They are expected to generate more than 50 MW DC of power and, once energized, they will provide electricity for another 7,000 households, bringing the anticipated total to at least 10,000 New Jersey homes that will be able to use community solar energy from Solar Landscape.

Solar Landscape’s seven community solar projects that were energized in 2021 generated more than 11.5 GWh of electricity to local residents’ homes and apartments.

In November 2021, Solar Landscape began construction on its first Year Two installations just weeks after they were approved. On October 28, 2021, the NJBPU approved Solar Landscape to begin 46 new community solar projects as part of the New Jersey Office of Clean Energy’s Community Solar Energy Pilot Program Year Two. As part of the community solar program, Solar Landscape has partnered with nonprofits and community partners to train dozens of New Jersey residents to install solar panels on rooftops at week-long training sessions across the state.

Solar Landscape has also partnered with New Jersey community colleges, technical schools and nonprofits to introduce schoolchildren and college students to the potential of working in the solar energy industry as part of its Green Ambassador Program. Last year, Solar Landscape and nonprofit Sustainable Jersey City awarded $20,000 in scholarships to high school seniors through its Community Sustainability Challenge scholarships.