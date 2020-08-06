Solar Plus, Avondale Enter Joint Development Agreement with J-POWER

Solar Plus Development Inc. (SPDI), a subsidiary of Plus Renewable Technologies Ltd., and Avondale Solar LLC have entered into an agreement with J-POWER USA Development Co. Ltd. to jointly develop the 400 MW AC Charge Solar PV project in Refugio County, Texas, that they have been developing via their equally owned joint venture company, AP Solar Holdings LLC.

“We are very pleased to be working with J-POWER USA on the development of Charger Solar, in addition to the previously announced Red-Tailed Hawk Solar, and, based on the market dynamics and data that we are seeing, Charger Solar will be optimally located to deliver power to both the South and Houston Zones of ERCOT,” says Trevor Nash, CEO of AP Solar Holdings.

Charger Solar is expected to break ground in the second half of 2021 and be operational by the summer of 2023. Due to its close proximity to the Houston metro area, Charger Solar is expected to experience minimal curtailment and basis risk to the premium Houston Zone of ERCOT.

“We strive to minimize our carbon footprint by finding innovative clean energy solutions,” says Mark Condon, president and CEO of J-POWER USA.

“This joint venture represents an expansion of our relationship with AP Solar which follows our partnership to develop Red-Tail Hawk, a 350 MW AC solar project located in Wharton County, Texas,” he adds.

AP Solar Holdings, LLC is a joint development company created by Avondale and Plus to provide a suite of development services and capabilities for Avondale and Plus’ utility-scale solar power project development portfolio in the ERCOT power market.

Photo: Plus Renewable Technologies’ landing page