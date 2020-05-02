Solar Plus Development, Avondale Partner to Develop Solar Project with J-POWER USA

Solar Plus Development Inc. and Avondale Solar LLC have entered into an agreement with J-POWER USA Development Co. Ltd. to jointly develop a 350 MW AC solar PV project in Wharton County, Texas, that they have been developing via their equally owned joint venture company, AP Solar Holdings LLC.

Red-Tailed Hawk Solar is expected to break ground in the second half of the year and be operational by the summer of 2022. Due to its close proximity to the Houston metro area, the Red-Tailed Hawk Solar is expected to experience minimal curtailment and basis risk to the premium Houston Zone of ERCOT.

“We are very pleased to be working with J-POWER USA on the development of Red-Tailed Hawk Solar, and, based on the market dynamics and data that we are seeing, Red-Tailed Hawk Solar will be well-positioned to provide low-cost renewable power to the Houston Zone,” says Trevor Nash, CEO of AP Solar Holdings.

This will be J-POWER USA’s first renewable project in the U.S. The demand for solar power has increased in recent years with Texas having some of the best solar resources in the country in addition to its rapidly growing economy. This project is strategically located close to the load center of Houston, a high-power demand area.

J-POWER USA and its affiliate companies now have interests in 12 U.S. power generating facilities, totaling approximately 6,500 MW.

“We are excited to expand our development capabilities into the renewable energy field,” says Mark Condon, president and CEO of J-POWER USA.

“J-POWER USA’s participation in this project will assist in providing energy to the marketplace in order to meet consumer demand for affordable power,” he adds.

Photo: Plus Renewables’ landing page