Solar Proponent Chooses Ideematec Solar Tracker for Texas Solar Projects

Ideematec, a provider of utility-scale solar tracking systems, has signed an agreement to support Solar Proponent’s approximate 7 GW pipeline of projects in Texas using Ideematec’s Horizon L:TEC 1P tracker. Ideematec and Solar Proponent are working together with an EPC contractor to finalize the delivery schedules for the first approximate 650 MW project in Texas.

“Solar Proponent recognizes that our superior tracking technology is not only ideal for hurricane zones around the Texas Gulf Coast but also has a long track record of zero wind damage in areas with up to 105 mph wind speeds,” says Philipp Klemm, CEO of Ideematec Inc.

“We look forward to delivering the first project and working with Solar Proponent to supply GW of our L:TEC product into the Texas region,” continues Klemm. “Ideematec’s team is proud to reach this milestone in our North American expansion strategy.”