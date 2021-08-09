Solar Sales and Design Software Company Acquires Folsom Labs

Aurora Solar has bought Folsom Labs, the developer of the HelioScope software solution for the commercial solar sector.

"Aurora Solar and Folsom Labs share a common mission to build a future of solar energy for all," states Christopher Hopper, Aurora Solar's co-founder. "We built our business to help the solar industry scale through technology, and adding the Folsom Labs team puts us in an even better position to drive the digital transformation of the solar industry."

“Today is a big day for solar,” says Samuel Adeyemo, co-founder of Aurora Solar. “As a result of this acquisition, solar professionals from the residential and commercial sectors can look forward to faster product innovation and an unparalleled customer experience. I’m delighted to welcome the Folsom Labs team to Aurora.”

“Our shared vision and values have made it clear that joining forces will enable us to maximize our impact on the industry,” states Paul Grana, co-founder of Folsom Labs.

“As a part of Aurora Solar, we’ll be able to provide the comprehensive solution the solar industry has been waiting for since we both started our parallel journeys,” adds Paul Gibbs, Folsom Labs’ co-founder.