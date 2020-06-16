Solar Steel Agrees to Supply Japanese PV Projects

Solar Steel, a division of Gonvarri Industries, has agreed to supply three new Japanese projects with its RackSmarT fixed-solar-structure, extending the company’s capacity in Japan by 95 MW.

The projects’ capacities are 65 MW, 15 MW and 14 MW, respectively located in the Gunma, Fukushima and Tottori prefectures of Japan. Including these projects, Solar Steel will have supplied 13 Japanese photovoltaic plants in Japan – totaling 383 MW of fixed structure.

Solar Steel is optimistic about its presence in the Japanese market due to its optimized design according to local regulations, filing with METI, adaptability to extreme slopes and high load conditions.

Photo: Solar Steel’s landing page