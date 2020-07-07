Solar Steel Supplies RackSmarT Solution to Columbian Projects

Solar Steel, a division of Gonvarri Industries, has agreed to supply 11 new projects in Colombia with its RackSmarT fixed solar structure, extending the company’s installed capacity in the country by 31 MW.

The projects are currently under construction and are located in the departments of Antioquia, Risaralda, Cauca, Valle del Cauca, Tolima, Córdoba, Cundinamarca and Casanare. The RackSmarT structures were manufactured in Gonvarri MS Colombia – at the plant in Medellin.

Including these projects, Solar Steel has provided its structural solutions to 22 photovoltaic plants in Colombia, totaling 95 MW.

Apart from its manufacturing capabilities, Solar Steel provides added-value services such as structural engineering and supervision during the construction and mechanical installation of its products. These aspects are essential when providing key differentiating aspects in the Colombian market.

With these projects, Solar Steel reinforces the company’s commitment to a clean and competitive energy transition in Latin-America.