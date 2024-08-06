Solar + Storage Project for Rincon Reservation, Harrahs Resort SoCal Underway

Bridge Renewable Energy, Solaris Energy and WATTMORE have closed on 1.8 MW of solar and storage projects across multiple facilities on the Rincon Reservation in San Diego County, Calif.

Solaris Energy and WATTMORE co-developed the project and used combined incentives from the Inflation Recovery Act, with the intention of maximizing the economics and impact for both the Tribe and Bridge Renewable Energy.

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone and are grateful for our partnership with the Rincon Tribe,” says Bridge Renewable Energy’s Adam Haughton.

“We believe this project demonstrates the exceptional value that solar and energy storage projects can deliver to reservations, communities and other commercial applications. We extend our appreciation to all the parties involved in this transaction and look forward to helping bring the project to full operation.”