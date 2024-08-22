SolarBank Developing 6.4 MW in East Bloomfield, New York

SolarBank Corporation has announced that it intends to develop a 6.41 MW ground-mount solar power project located in East Bloomfield, N.Y.

The project is expected to be eligible for incentives under the NYSERDA NY-Sun Program.

The company has secured a lease over the project site, received interconnection approval and has received a special use permit from the Town of East Bloomfield. The company says it will continue to work on completing the permitting process and securing financing for the project’s construction.

Once completed, the project is slated to operate as a community solar project.

