SolarBank Corporation intends to develop the 6.41 MW ground-mount Rice Road community solar project, located on a 17 acre site in Bloomfield, N.Y..

The company has secured a lease over the project site and received its interconnection approval. It plans to complete the permitting process and secure the necessary financing for the project’s construction.

The project is expected to be eligible for incentives under the NYSERDA NY-Sun Program.

Photo Source