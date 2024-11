SolarBank Corporation is planning to develop a 3.1 MW ground-mount solar power project, known as the West Petpeswick project, on a site located in Nova Scotia.

The proposed project is being developed under the Nova Scotia Community Solar Program, which aims to add 100 MW to the grid.

With a secured site lease in place, the company will continue to work to complete the project’s permitting process.

The project is owned by AI Renewable.

Photo source