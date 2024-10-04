SolarBank Develops New York Community Solar Project

By
Kimberly Warner-Cohen
-
0
(Credit: Guilhem Vellut)

SolarBank plans to develop a 2.9 MW ground-mount solar power project known as Silver Springs on a site located in Gainesville, N.Y. 

With a set site lease and interconnection study underway, the company expects to continue to work on completing the permitting process and securing the necessary financing for the project’s construction. The project is expected to be eligible for incentives under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority NY-Sun Program.

It is slated to operate as a community solar project once complete. 

Photo source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments