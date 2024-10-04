SolarBank Develops New York Community Solar Project

SolarBank plans to develop a 2.9 MW ground-mount solar power project known as Silver Springs on a site located in Gainesville, N.Y.

With a set site lease and interconnection study underway, the company expects to continue to work on completing the permitting process and securing the necessary financing for the project’s construction. The project is expected to be eligible for incentives under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority NY-Sun Program.

It is slated to operate as a community solar project once complete.

Photo source