SolarBank has entered into a loan agreement with Seminole Financial Services for an initial $2.6 million construction to mini-perm loan that is slated to be used for completing construction of the 3.79 MW Geddes Project, located in upstate New York.

The company will own and operate the project, expected to begin production later this year.

The project, built over a closed landfill, will be operated as a community solar project once complete.

Photo Source