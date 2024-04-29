SolarBank to Develop 31 MW in Nova Scotia

SolarBank has partnered with TriMac Engineering to develop 10 MW of community solar in Enon, Nova Scotia, as well as on projects in Sydney, Halifax and Annapolis, Nova Scotia with 7 MW capacity apiece.

The projects, owned by AI Renewable Fund, are being developed under a community solar program announced by the Nova Scotia government last month.

TriMac and SolarBank are expected to apply for a community solar program contract from the province by July. If approved, construction is slated to commence next year.

New gardens under the Community Solar Program are expected to be operational by 2026.

