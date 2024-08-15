SolarBank to Develop 7 MW in Upstate New York

SolarBank has announced that it intends to develop Oak Orchard, a 7 MW ground-mount solar power project on a 23 acre site located in Clay, N.Y.

The project is set to be constructed on a closed landfill owned by the Town of Clay, and expected to be eligible for incentives under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s NY-Sun Program.

The company has secured a lease over the site and has applied for the project’s interconnection approval. Assuming successful receipt of interconnection approval, the company is then expected to complete the permitting process and secure necessary financing for the project’s construction.

Once completed, the project is slated to operate as a community solar project.

