SolarBank to Develop 7 MW Pennsylvania Project

SolarBank plans to develop a 7 MW ground-mount solar power project, known as the Stauffer project, on a site located in Lancaster County, Pa.

This project is in addition to the recently announced 13.8 MW project, both of which are part of a portfolio expected to total 24.8 MW.

In March, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed House Bill 1842, enabling the potential development of community solar projects in the state. The bill is currently under review by the state senate.

The company says the proposed community solar project would be one of the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.

“Community solar projects enable the benefits of renewable energy to proliferate throughout communities in North America,” says SolarBank CEO, Dr. Richard Lu.

“Community members can subscribe to a shared solar power source and contribute to building a sustainable future without having to install their own panels. We are excited for the next steps in developing the Stauffer project, which would be a significant milestone in SolarBank’s community solar portfolio, in addition to being a part of Pennsylvania’s historic move toward a cleaner future.”

The company has secured a lease over the project site and will continue to work to complete the next steps in permitting, interconnection and securing the necessary financing for construction of the project. Development of the project as community solar will be subject to the final approval of House Bill 1842.

Energy generated by a community solar project feeds directly into the local electricity grid.