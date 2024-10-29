SolarBank to Develop New York Community Solar Project

SolarBank plans to develop a 7.2 MW ground-mount community solar power project, known as the North Main project, on a site located in Wyoming County, N.Y.

The project has secured a site lease and has an interconnection study underway.

If the project’s interconnection study is successful, the company intends to continue working on completing the permitting process and securing the necessary financing for the project’s construction.

The project is expected to be eligible for incentives under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority NY-Sun Program.

