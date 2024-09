SolarBank has announced that it intends to develop a 7 MW ground-mounted solar power project known as the Hwy 28 project on a 45-acre site located in Middletown, N.Y.

The company has secured a lease over the project site and received interconnection approval.

The project, expected to be eligible for incentives under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority NY-Sun Program, will be operated as a community solar project once completed.

