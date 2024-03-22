SolarCraft Completes Third Installation for Sonoma’s Sweetwater Spectrum

SolarCraft has completed a 16.4 kW solar energy system addition at Sweetwater Spectrum Community, a residential development geared for adults with autism in Sonoma, Calif.

This is SolarCraft’s third energy installation for Sweetwater, and is set to generate 22,716 kWh annually, bringing Sweetwater Spectrum’s total solar up to 250,000 kWh annually.

“SolarCraft has been an incredible partner to us during our three solar expansions,” says Olivia Vain, Sweetwater Spectrum executive director.

“We are thrilled that our dream of expanding our programs by adding a 5th residential home materialized in August of 2023, and adding solar was the final step of the project. We strive to minimize our impact on the environment and SolarCraft has been instrumental in supporting us to achieve those goals.”

California Clean Energy will own the system and recover its costs through a PPA with Sweetwater Spectrum.