SolarEdge Announces California Installation of Ground-Mount 330 kW Inverter 

SolarEdge has announced that its new 330 kW Inverter system for community and ground mount solar has received UL1741-SB certification and is deployed with its first U.S. customer.

This first commissioned system is a 1 MW ground mount recently installed in Northern California, on a Karuk Tribe-owned site, by Arizona-based EPC company SunRenu. Designed to manage and distribute electrical power over long distances and to reduce BoS costs, SunRenu says the project is expected to produce approximately 1,575,000 kWh annually.

Launched late last year, the three-phase inverter and its complementing H1300 Power Optimizer overcomes challenges posed by shading and uneven terrain on solar installations and applications, says SolarEdge.

“We are pleased to bring the benefits of power optimization, advanced safety and high-resolution monitoring to the community solar and utility solar segment with the introduction of our new high-power DC-Optimized SolarEdge 330kW Inverter system,” says Peter Mathews, general manager for SolarEdge North America. “With the industry seeking solutions that improve both scalability and economics for community solar, we anticipate that DC-optimization will be critical in maximizing ROI and bringing value to both investors and community solar customers.”