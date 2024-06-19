SolarEdge Unveils Residential Solar+Storage Portfolio at Intersolar 2024

SolarEdge Technologies unveiled at Intersolar 2024 its next-generation, three-phase solar inverter and dedicated home battery for the European residential market, expected to be available in the second half of next year.

Hoping to address the growing segment of larger residential solar+storage rooftop installations, the company’s inverter is designed to reach a power class of up to 20kW for home backup applications. It incorporates silicon carbide switches, expected to decrease the size and weight of the new inverter per kW.

“Our next generation residential offering will be optimized to meet the trend in European markets for larger PV and storage systems,” says Ido Ginodi, chief product officer at SolarEdge.

“Coupled with our advanced energy management software capabilities we believe we are strongly positioned to offer a differentiated solution in this segment.”