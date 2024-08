SolarMax Technology has signed a non-binding MOU for its first major U.S. commercial solar installation, a 4.27 MW project located in Las Vegas that.

The project is also slated to include a 2 MW energy storage system and ten EV charging stations.

“This project represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for SolarMax,” says David Hsu, CEO of SolarMax.

“Our track record of successful large-scale solar projects uniquely positions us to lead the U.S. market.”

