SolarMax Technology to Develop California Commercial Solar Project

SolarMax Technology has signed a non-binding term sheet for a new commercial solar project: a mall in the San Jose, Calif. area.

The proposed project is to include the development and management of a 4.17 MW PV power plant and a 2 MW energy storage system. As part of the project, the company will also oversee the replacement of the mall’s roof to support the new infrastructure.

“A key component of our strategic growth plans is the expansion of our commercial solar development services in the U.S.,” says David Hsu, CEO of SolarMax.

“By leveraging our experience in successful large-scale solar projects, we believe we are well-positioned to establish a major presence in the burgeoning U.S. solar market, and completing this project would represent another important milestone on that journey.”

SolarMax will seek a PPA investor to fund the project.

