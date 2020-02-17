Solis Introduces Storage Hybrid Inverter to U.S. Solar Market

Ginlong Technologies, a manufacturer of photovoltaic string inverters, says it is releasing its energy storage inverter to U.S. homeowners.

The Smart Home Solis Solution incorporates single-phase string technology into an intelligent hybrid platform to support maximum self-consumption safely and reliably, notes the company.

“Designed for flexibility and performance, our new hybrid storage inverter brings industry-defining efficiency to solar-plus-storage systems,” says Natascha Hood, director of residential sales at Ginlong.

“The Solis storage inverter combines 98.4 percent efficiency with a wide product range, 5 to 10 kW, and dynamic MPPT to generate higher yield and stronger ROI for residential customers,” she adds.

Customers can maximize their self-consumption with flexible operating modes such as time-of-use and off-grid backup, enabling smart time shifting to leverage TOU schedules and optimize energy use. UPS-ensured backup and smart EMS functions are among the latest safety components that protect homes and let homeowners electrify through blackouts. The inverter includes a built-in Sunspec MLRSD signal transmitter and is ready for NEC 2017-2020 versions.

The Solis hybrid inverter enclosure is completely sealed with a built-in AC/DC wiring box and ATS. Hybrid capabilities such as export values and battery configurations can be programmed through the inverter’s large color LCD. Additional advantages include streamlined O&M through remote monitoring using Solis’ 24-hour intelligent energy management system.

Compatible with LG Home RESU and other 120 V to 500 V lithium batteries, the Solis hybrid inverter helps households maximize their PV energy and lock in energy savings, says Solis.

Photo: A residential Solis storage inverter