SolRiver Capital Completes North Carolina Grayfox Solar Project 

SolRiver 6MW Grayfox Project

SolRiver Capital has completed the Grayfox Solar Project, a 6 MW system located in North Carolina. 

One of the project’s features is its integration with local agricultural practices, says the company, allowing for dual land use that supports solar energy generation and farming. 

“The Grayfox Solar Project is a testament to our commitment to driving forward the renewable energy sector, supporting local communities and delivering value to our partners,” says Brandon Conard, CEO of SolRiver Capital. “We are proud to play a role in North Carolina’s energy transformation and look forward to continuing our work in developing projects that make a positive difference.” 

